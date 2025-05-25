UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 841.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 888,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in UP Fintech by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. Bank of America began coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

TIGR opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

UP Fintech Profile

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.