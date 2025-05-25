Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 11,400 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ryder System worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.