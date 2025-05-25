Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Amentum were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amentum by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amentum by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Amentum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

AMTM opened at $20.56 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

