Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,000 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $73.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. The trade was a 44.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 over the last ninety days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

