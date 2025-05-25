Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,735 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Avantor by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Avantor by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,500. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,100 shares of company stock worth $652,630 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

