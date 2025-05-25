Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $18,933,000. Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 338,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.20 million, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.52. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

