G11 Resources Limited (ASX:G11) Insider Acquires A$36,886.47 in Stock

G11 Resources Limited (ASX:G11 – Get Free Report) insider Martin Donohue acquired 2,837,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,886.47 ($23,952.26).

Martin Donohue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get G11 Resources alerts:

On Thursday, May 8th, Martin Donohue bought 2,162,579 shares of G11 Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,276.11 ($19,659.81).

G11 Resources Price Performance

About G11 Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

G11 Resources Limited engages in mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and base metal deposits. It owns an interest in the Koonenberry project covering an area of 3,300 square kilometers located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Odin Metals Limited and changed its name to G11 Resources Limited in December 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for G11 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G11 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.