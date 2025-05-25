Patrick J. Heron Purchases 2,520 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 2,520 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,391.24. The trade was a 14.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $17.75.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
