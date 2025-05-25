Bradley L. Boyd Sells 3,800 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 3,800 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $132,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,662.40. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of KTOS opened at $36.01 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.