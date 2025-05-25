Neil Campbell Buys 25,640 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) Director Neil Campbell bought 25,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.6%

HAIN stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $168.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $370,371,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 171,420 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,652,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

