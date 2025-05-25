Scott A. Everson Buys 2,197 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,923.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,791.34. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of UBCP opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Bancorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in United Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

