Insider Selling: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells C$41,995.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$41,995.00.
Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 1,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$13,560.00.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00.
- On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$679,200.00.
Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.25 on Friday. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63.
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
