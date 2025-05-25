Insider Selling: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Sells C$41,995.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$41,995.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 1,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$13,560.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$679,200.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.25 on Friday. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGF.B shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

About AGF Management

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

