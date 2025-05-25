Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

