Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 81,234 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $214,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $662.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

