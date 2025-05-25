Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Finance of America Companies stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The stock has a market cap of $221.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Further Reading

