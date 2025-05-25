Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $24,334,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,356,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 986,100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 829,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 299,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $253.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

