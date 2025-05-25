Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Shake Shack worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,889,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.