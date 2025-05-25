Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 534.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.56% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 370,691 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 309,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

