EQT’s (EQT) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

NYSE:EQT opened at $55.58 on Thursday. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in EQT by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

