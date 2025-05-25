Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 9,335 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 9,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $79,160.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.20. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,848.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Coursera by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

