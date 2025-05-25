Insider Selling: Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$86,010.00 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$86,010.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$1,495,260.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$397,991.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$390,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.

On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$71,677.00.

TSE GEO opened at C$3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.01. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.97 and a twelve month high of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

About Geodrill

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

