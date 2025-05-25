Kieran Colquhoun Holm Sells 1,413 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.98, for a total value of C$72,034.46.
Kieran Colquhoun Holm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 4,000 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$204,000.00.
Finning International Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$34.59 and a 12 month high of C$52.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTT
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.