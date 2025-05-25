BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,693 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,303 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $18,257,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 1,735,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 571,437 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 2.06. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

