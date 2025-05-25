BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Position Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,948 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCRX. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.59 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.