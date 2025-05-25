Woodline Partners LP Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Woodline Partners LP cut its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,984 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,270,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SharkNinja by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after buying an additional 604,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after buying an additional 809,960 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SN opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

