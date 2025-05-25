Paula Green Sells 632 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $18,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,253. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, May 5th, Paula Green sold 1,101 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $41,452.65.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 140 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $5,422.20.

On Thursday, March 20th, Paula Green sold 291 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $12,128.88.

On Thursday, March 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $28.26 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 547.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.