Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 232,253 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,253 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Sally Beauty worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Sally Beauty by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

