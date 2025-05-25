Insider Buying: Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI) CEO Purchases 2,759 Shares of Stock

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas C. Chen purchased 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,002.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,952.75. The trade was a 0.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neonc Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTHI opened at $7.22 on Friday. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76.

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonc Technologies

Neonc Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonc Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTHI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

