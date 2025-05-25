26,156 Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSO. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 288,114 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 495,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 285,234 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pearson by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 279,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of PSO opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

