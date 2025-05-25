Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:TD opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,042,000 after purchasing an additional 236,037 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 510,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

