China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

