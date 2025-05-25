Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading 23.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 175,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 73,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Atico Mining Trading Up 23.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

