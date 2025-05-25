Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 72212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Saab Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of -0.05.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Saab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Saab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Saab Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Further Reading

