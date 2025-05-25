Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

