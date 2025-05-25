Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 18,683 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 84,136 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirke Weaver bought 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

