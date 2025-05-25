ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

MAN stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

