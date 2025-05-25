Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.73 and last traded at $128.22, with a volume of 607307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3%

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

