Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Receives $143.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEU. Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $113.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $122.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

