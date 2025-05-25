Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $16.21. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 1,285,552 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

