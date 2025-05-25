COTI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.72 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0683 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. COTI has a total market capitalization of $144.72 million and $8.90 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,162.87 or 1.00708790 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,306.17 or 0.99911123 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
COTI Profile
COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,118,448,271 coins and its circulating supply is 2,118,444,827 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
COTI Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.