Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,133,000 after buying an additional 178,595 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

