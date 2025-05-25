Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on D. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.