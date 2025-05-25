Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $317,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

