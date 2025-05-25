Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $21.83 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,692 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $14,652,471.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,224.64. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,396 shares of company stock worth $38,645,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

