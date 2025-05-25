Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.41. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 14,888 shares traded.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 11.46%.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
