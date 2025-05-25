Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.41. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 14,888 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 11.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

