Sweat Economy Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.59 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and $7.63 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,162.87 or 1.00708790 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,306.17 or 0.99911123 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,148,824,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,675,655,840 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is swe.at. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.