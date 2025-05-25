Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,980 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

