JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

JEPI opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.