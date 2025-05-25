Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Reduced by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,875,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%

RSP stock opened at $174.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

