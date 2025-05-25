B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $19.72 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484,267 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

